Court Bars FRSC From Stopping Motorists On State Roads

The Federal High Court in Kano has ruled that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) lacks the legal authority to operate on state and local government roads, declaring the commission’s activities within the Kano metropolis unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court also held that the FRSC violated the fundamental rights of motorists by stopping, questioning and delaying them on township roads without lawful authority.

Naija News reports that Justice M. S. Shuaibu delivered the judgment on Thursday in a suit filed by Kano-based lawyer, Abba Hikima, against the commission over the enforcement activities of its personnel in July 2025.

In his judgment, Justice Shuaibu held that the commission acted outside the scope of its statutory powers when its officers mounted checkpoints on township roads in Kano and stopped motorists for routine checks.

According to the court, the actions infringed on the constitutional rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement guaranteed under Sections 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution.

The judge consequently granted all the principal reliefs sought by Hikima, including a perpetual injunction restraining FRSC officers from further stopping, harassing or delaying motorists on Kano State roads without lawful authority.

FRSC Ordered To Apologise, Pay Damages

Beyond restraining the commission from further operations on the affected roads, the court directed the FRSC to publish a public apology to the applicant in a national newspaper.

The court also awarded ₦800,000 as damages and costs in favour of Hikima.

The ruling is expected to spark fresh debate over the extent of the FRSC’s enforcement powers, particularly on roads under the control of state and local governments.

The legal battle stemmed from an incident in July 2025 when FRSC operatives mounted checkpoints on township roads across Kano metropolis and stopped motorists, including Hikima.

According to the applicant, the officers demanded drivers’ licences and questioned road users despite the absence of any primary traffic offence.

Dissatisfied with the encounter, Hikima approached the Federal High Court, arguing that the actions of the commission amounted to an unlawful violation of his fundamental rights.

He contended that the FRSC’s enabling law empowers the agency to operate on federal highways and does not extend such authority to state or local government roads.

By granting all the reliefs sought by the applicant, the court affirmed that the commission exceeded its legal mandate in carrying out routine enforcement operations on township roads within Kano metropolis.

The judgment further reinforces the constitutional protections guaranteeing citizens’ rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement, while placing fresh limits on the scope of FRSC’s operations in areas outside its statutory jurisdiction.