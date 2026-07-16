Kano: APC National Chairman Visits Senator Hanga (Photo)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Senator representing Kano Central, Rufai Sani Hanga of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naija News understands that both leaders discussed issues bordering on the unity and development of Kano State.

According to a statement issued by Yilwatda, the meeting was cordial and centred on promoting unity, peace, stability and the future of Kano State.

The APC national chairman said political leaders, irrespective of party affiliation, shared a collective responsibility to promote peace, strengthen democratic values and work in the interest of the people.

He added that sustained engagement among political leaders would help foster a more united, peaceful and prosperous Kano State and Nigeria.

“Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Senator Rufai Hanga, one of the leading stalwarts of the NDC in Kano State.

“Our discussions were cordial and focused on the unity, peace, stability, and future of Kano State. Regardless of political affiliation, leaders share a common responsibility to promote peace, strengthen democratic values, and work together in the best interest of our people.

“Nigeria’s progress is best served when we build bridges of understanding, encourage constructive dialogue, and place the welfare of citizens above partisan considerations.

“Together, we can continue to foster a more united, peaceful, and prosperous Kano State and Nigeria,” Yilwatda said on 𝕏.

The visit comes amid intensified efforts by the APC to persuade Senator Hanga to defect to the ruling party, claiming he was humiliated and sidelined by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to the APC, Kwankwaso’s refusal to offer Hanga an elective position in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) was evidence that the former governor no longer valued him.

It appealed to the senator to join Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the APC, assuring him that he would be appreciated in the party.