Setback For ADC, PDP As Over 10,000 Members Defect To APC In Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has received over 10,000 defectors from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including several local government party chairmen and other political stakeholders.

Naija News reports that the defectors were formally welcomed into the ruling party on Tuesday during a ceremony held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, where Governor Nasir Idris assured them of equal treatment and full integration into the APC.

The latest wave of defections is expected to further strengthen the ruling party’s political base in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing the new members, Idris described the APC as a party that accommodates everyone regardless of their political background.

He urged the defectors to work harmoniously with existing party leaders and members to consolidate the party’s position across the state.

According to the governor, the APC remains committed to unity and inclusive participation, stressing that every member would enjoy equal opportunities within the party.

He also called on party leaders at all levels to welcome the new entrants and ensure they were fully integrated into party activities.

“The APC is a party open to all,” the governor said, urging the new members to work alongside existing party leaders to strengthen the party ahead of future elections.

Speaking on behalf of supporters of ADC stalwart, Senator Garba Musa Maidoki, Bello Doya said their decision to join the APC was informed by the developmental strides recorded under the Idris administration.

He described the governor’s leadership as transparent, people-oriented and focused on improving the welfare of residents.

Doya explained that the group decided to identify with the ruling party to support the administration’s development agenda.

PDP LG Chairmen Also Join APC

In a related development, the Chairman of the PDP Local Government Chairmen’s Association in Kebbi State also announced his defection to the APC alongside other party officials.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP defectors, the Chairman of Bunza Local Government Area, Bello Manti, attributed their decision to Governor Idris’ leadership style and achievements in office.

According to Manti, the governor’s inclusive approach to governance and visible performance convinced them that the APC offered a better platform for advancing the interests of the people.

Among the notable PDP officials who joined the APC were the party chairmen from Dandi, Koko/Besse, Arewa, Zuru, Ngaski, Yauri, Shanga, Danko-Wasagu, Sakaba and Aliero Local Government Areas.