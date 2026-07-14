Atiku Issued 7-Day Ultimatum To Stop Parading As ADC Presidential Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe has issued a 7-day ultimatum to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to immediately desist from parading himself as the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

Naija News reports that Gombe, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Atiku is not the 2027 presidential candidate of the ADC and charged him to apologise to its members and stakeholders for making unauthorised statements on the party’s behalf.

Gombe also asked Atiku to stop using the ADC name, logo, and emblem to spread falsehoods and misinformation about the party, stressing that failure to comply will result in a legal suit against him.

The statement read, “Atiku Abubakar is not and has never been the Presidential Candidate of the ADC for the 2027 General Elections.

“We also give him a 7-day ultimatum to come out and tender a public apology to the members and stakeholders of the ADC for making unauthorised statements on behalf of the party.

“Failure to comply with the above demand within the stipulated period, we shall seek appropriate legal redress”, he said.

“Also refrain forthwith from using the Party’s name, logo, and emblem in spreading falsehoods and misinformation about the ADC”.

Nafiu also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately remove the names of Senator David Mark-led members of the NWC from the Commission’s portal and immediately upload and recognise what he termed the “only the authentic members” of the party’s NWC in compliance with the recent judgment of the court.

He added, “The judgment directed INEC to withdraw recognition from the David Mark-led NWC and further invalidate all decisions, resolutions, and actions taken by the committee.”