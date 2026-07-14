2027: INEC Confirms No Access Code Was Issued To Nafiu Gombe ADC Faction

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied claims that it issued an access code to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe.

Naija News reports that Gombe had, in a statement dated July 12, 2026, claimed to have successfully uploaded candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections under his leadership.

He said, “The African Democratic Congress, ADC, under my leadership, has successfully completed the upload of our Presidential, Vice-Presidential, and National Assembly candidates on the INEC portal for the 2027 General Elections.

“This achievement demonstrates our Party’s firm commitment to safeguarding the interests of our founding and legacy members in the face of anti-democratic tendencies. As a Party, the ADC remains resolute in its mission to field credible, competent, and people-centered candidates who will provide purposeful leadership, promote good governance, and bring hope to the Nigerian people.”

Speaking about the confusion within the ADC over which faction is authorised to upload candidates for the 2027 general elections, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the commission never issued any access code to Gombe’s faction.

Haruna insisted that the portal code for the party’s candidate nominations was granted exclusively to the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the ADC.

According to him, the commission’s records were unambiguous on the matter, noting that the Mark faction had already been cleared and had acted on that clearance well before a Monday appellate court judgment nullified the group’s state congresses.

Haruna said, “We never issued any access code to the Nafiu Gombe faction. Before the Court of Appeal judgement we had already issued the code to the Sen. Mark faction and they had submitted over 400 names and particulars of their candidates for the national level elections, including the president and his running mate.”