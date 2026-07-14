‘Gbajabiamila Should Not Be Treated Differently’ – Atiku Tells Tinubu Over Fresh Corruption Allegations

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has demanded that President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, should be subjected to an independent investigation following fresh corruption allegations against him.

Naija News reports that Atiku stated this while reacting to the latest report by the Gazette newspaper, accusing Gbajabiamila of illegally cornering tens of billions of naira in oil and gas royalties from the Petroleum Regulatory Commission, citing a fake law for presidential approval.

In a statement titled, ‘#GbajaGate too serious to be swept under the carpet’ issued through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said he is baffled by such large-scale corruption and the impunity that legitimises it.

Atiku stated that the silence, indifference, and the passage of time cannot kill the unfolding corruption allegations against Gbajabiamila, insisting that public officials should be held accountable regardless of their position.

Citing the suspension of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, by late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku maintained that Gbajabiamila must not be treated differently.

The former Vice President further stated that Gbajabiamila has been mentioned in multiple allegations of bribery and corruption that has tainted the office of the President’s key aide: Stealing of $25,000 from a client in Georgia, USA leading to his debarment; Multiple allegations of bribe-for-appointments; Bribery allegation of ₦400 million in disputed Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PIFPC) and now this illegal cornering of ₦54 billion from an oil and gas regulatory agency.

The statement added, “This issue goes beyond partisan politics; it’s about the impunity of corruption that undermines the welfare and future of ordinary Nigerians. This level of corruption is unprecedented, and the government can’t pretend to be prosecuting opposition figures for corruption, while corruption is growing like weed under its own nose.”

“You can’t preach the rule of law when your own officials are awarded with the trophy of untouchability. Gbajabiamila must be held accountable like every other public official and independently investigated to give him full opportunity to defend himself against the brazen act of corruption as detailed in the Gazette report.

“Former President Buhari suspended his SGF Babachir Lawal from office in order to allow for unfettered investigation against him and Gbajabiamila shouldn’t be treated differently.

“Given the apathetic and lackadaisical attitude of the Tinubu administration to the gales of corruption scandals against the Chief of Staff, it’s apparent that the government is just going through the motions to fool Nigerians.

“Democracy is public service and when political office holders prioritise the amassing of personal wealth while the ordinary people are dying of hunger and preventable diseases, the Tinubu administration cannot pretend to be serving the people.”