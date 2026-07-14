Oyo: Family Of Teacher Beheaded By Bandits Makes Demand From Tinubu

The family of Michael Oyedokun, one of the two teachers killed during the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to order the recovery of his remains.

The family said that although the rescue of the surviving victims brought relief to many homes, its own grief had continued because Oyedokun’s body had not been found.

Naija News reports that the appeal was contained in an open letter jointly signed by members of the Oyedokun family and addressed to the President on Tuesday.

In the letter, the family commended Tinubu and the country’s security agencies for securing the release of the abducted pupils and teachers after nearly two months in captivity.

It specifically praised the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other agencies involved in the rescue operation.

The letter read, “We sincerely thank Your Excellency for the efforts of the Federal Government, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security and intelligence agencies whose dedication and sacrifice led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victims in Oyo State.

“The safe return of these victims has restored hope to their families and reaffirmed our confidence in the Government’s commitment to protecting the lives and liberty of its citizens. For this, we are deeply grateful.”

The family, however, said the successful rescue had not brought closure to its members because Oyedokun’s remains were still missing.

It explained that the inability to recover his body had prevented the family from conducting the final rites required by its faith and tradition.

The family said, “Our beloved relative, Mr Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, tragically lost his life while in captivity. Although the rescue operation was successful, his remains have yet to be recovered and returned to us for a dignified burial in accordance with our faith, traditions, and values.

“The absence of his body has prolonged our grief and denied our family the closure that every human being deserves.

“We continue to live with the pain of not knowing where he rests, unable to perform the final rites that would honour his memory and bring peace to our hearts.”

Family Seeks Presidential Directive

The family urged the President to direct the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to locate and recover the slain teacher’s body.

The letter stated, “Your Excellency, we respectfully appeal that you direct the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to locate and recover the remains of Mr Michael Olugbade Oyedokun.

“We are confident that the same resolve which secured the freedom of the surviving victims can also ensure that his body is returned to his family.”

The family said the recovery of Oyedokun’s remains would not only bring comfort to his relatives but also affirm the value placed on every Nigerian life.

It added, “Recovering his remains is more than a humanitarian act; it is a solemn obligation that reflects the dignity of every Nigerian life.

“It would demonstrate that no citizen is forgotten, abandoned, or denied dignity, even in death.”

The family appealed to Tinubu to treat the request with urgency and compassion, saying a befitting burial would enable relatives to begin the healing process.

“We earnestly hope this appeal will receive your compassionate and urgent consideration, so that we may finally lay our beloved husband, father, brother, and son to rest with the honour and dignity he deserves, and begin the difficult journey toward healing,” the letter concluded.