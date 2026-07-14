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‘If Tinubu Will Leave Villa To Address Senate, I Have Issues Why NNPC Thinks It Is Too Big’ – Oshiomhole

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole
Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has asserted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) thinks it is bigger than the system.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the remark while addressing a committee hearing at the National Assembly.

Oshiomhole stated that President Bola Tinubu does not delegate officers to present the annual budget at the National Assembly and frowned at the NNPC’s failure to appear before the Senate.

According to the former Governor of Edo State, the NNPCL seems to forget that it is an agency of government.

He said, “Even the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, does not delegate his finance officer to present annual budget which is prepared by financial gurus because we have three independent arms of government.

“So if Tinubu will leave the Villa to address the Senate President and Chairman of the legislative arm, senators, and the House of Representatives; I have issues why NNPC thinks it is too big, they are bedridden, they have medical certificates, may they not be bedridden for too long so that the country can move on.

“I think the NNPCL is forgetting that it is an agency of government, while we are representatives of the people.

“You cannot behave as if you’re above the representatives of the people. I refuse to believe that the NNPCL is bigger than the system.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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