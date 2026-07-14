‘Nigerian Military Salary Was Ridiculously The Lowest’ – Military Veterans

Military veterans have called on the Federal Government (FG) to immediately implement the approved ₦250,000 minimum wage for serving personnel of the Armed Forces.

Naija News reports that the retired officers accused the government of delaying the implementation of a salary review they said had already been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

They made the demand on Monday during a retreat attended by more than 70 veterans at the Armed Forces Headquarters Command Mess 1 in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who was expected at the meeting, was represented by five senior military officers.

The veterans were informed that the CDS was attending a meeting at the Presidential Villa.

Speaking after the meeting, one of the organisers, Col. Innocent Azubike (retd.), said the veterans presented documentary evidence in support of their demands to the representatives of the CDS.

According to him, the military officers acknowledged the issues raised and promised to submit a report to the defence chief.

Azubike said, “The five generals that represented the CDS collected the papers presented by veterans and accepted what the veterans said as facts.

“They said they would submit their report to the CDS immediately he comes back from the State House.

“We felt pleased that they acknowledged the facts we raised and felt we could give about a week to know the response from the CDS after he receives the report.”

‘Nigeria Had Lowest Military Pay’

Azubike expressed disappointment that the proposed salary structure had not been implemented despite repeated assurances from government officials.

He claimed that the National Assembly passed a bill in October 2025 reviewing the pay of serving and retired military personnel after comparing Nigeria’s military salaries with those of other African countries.

Azubike further stated, “The Senate passed a bill for upward review of the pay of serving and retired military personnel. The House of Representatives gave its concurrence.

“Before passing the bill, there was a comparative study of military pay scales in some other African nations, and Nigeria’s was found to be ridiculously the lowest.”

According to him, the Senate fixed ₦250,000 as the minimum salary for the lowest-paid soldier and directed that funding for the adjustment be included in the 2026 budget.

“The Senate fixed ₦250,000 as the minimum pay for the least-paid soldier and directed that the required funds be included in the 2026 budget. That was done,” Azubike added.

The retired colonel further claimed that Tinubu signed the bill in November 2025 and approved the payment of three months’ arrears from the date of assent.

He said, “The President assented to the bill in November 2025 and stated that it would carry three months’ arrears from the date of signing.

“This was publicly announced by the Presidency and widely reported.

“Thereafter, the Ministry of Defence and the service chiefs repeatedly thanked the President and assured both serving and retired personnel that payment would commence soon.”

Retirees Fault Alleged Policy Reversal

The veterans alleged that officials of the Ministry of Defence and military authorities later began denying knowledge of the salary increase.

“Then suddenly, in July 2026, the CDS and the Ministry of Defence made a U-turn and started posturing as if there was no such pay increment and asking us to produce documents to that effect,” Azubike said.

He also faulted a reported statement by the Minister of Defence that the military minimum wage had been increased from ₦49,000 to ₦100,000.

He noted, “To worsen matters, the Minister of Defence, who was the CDS when the bill was passed and who championed it, recently claimed that the President increased the military minimum wage from ₦49,000 to ₦100,000.

“That statement sent shockwaves through both serving and retired personnel because it is not correct.”

Azubike argued that the ₦100,000 salary resulted from the 2024 national minimum wage adjustment and was separate from the military-specific review allegedly approved in November 2025.

Veterans Retain Protest Plan

The veterans said they would proceed with a peaceful protest if the government failed to provide a satisfactory response.

Azubike disclosed that the proposed demonstration would take place at the Federal Ministry of Finance to demand information about the approved funds.

He said, “We have clearly stated that we are determined to embark on a peaceful protest at the Federal Ministry of Finance to find out what has become of the approved increment and the funds appropriated for it.

“We are convinced that once we protest, the President will hear directly about the matter and the money will be released by fiat.”

He added that the veterans were still mobilising resources for the protest.

“The protest plan remains on course, and donations are still being received so that we can mobilise at short notice if there is any further delay by the authorities,” Azubike said.

The veterans urged the Federal Government to honour its commitments to members of the Armed Forces by implementing the proposed salary structure without further delay.