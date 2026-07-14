Why I Wept After Seeing Buhari – VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has recalled his emotional final encounter with former President Muhammadu Buhari at a London hospital, saying he left the intensive care unit in tears after realising that the former leader’s life was gradually slipping away.

Naija News reports that Shettima spoke at an event in Abuja marking the first anniversary of Buhari’s death.

The former President died in a London hospital on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82. His remains were subsequently returned to Nigeria and buried at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

Recounting the events leading to his journey to London, Shettima said President Bola Tinubu directed him to visit Buhari after receiving information that the former President was ill.

“The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called me and said, ‘Kashim, I’ve just learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari is ill in London. Please kindly proceed to London and find out what is happening, and ensure he lacks nothing,’” Shettima recalled.

The Vice President said what he encountered at the hospital was deeply moving.

“I came out with tears in my eyes and met Zara and Yusuf, Buhari’s children, at the door of the Intensive Care Unit. It was a moving spectacle. It was an emotional moment,” he said.

Shettima added that accompanying Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria remained one of the greatest honours of his life.

The remembrance ceremony attracted members of Buhari’s family, political associates, former military colleagues, governors, traditional rulers and members of the diplomatic community.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Shettima, assured the former President’s widow, Aisha Buhari, and her children of the Federal Government’s continued support.

“To the immediate family, to our dear Mrs Aisha Buhari, and to the younger Buharis, I know that you have passed through a season of profound grief,” Tinubu said.

“Please be assured that the nation and this administration stand with you now and in all the years to come.

“Our administration will continue to hold you up in our prayers, trusting that Almighty Allah will comfort you, sustain you and shield you from all harm.”

Tinubu described Buhari as a political ally with whom he shared a commitment to building a progressive Nigeria.

“He gave everything he had to this country, and he gave it without reservation. He served with courage. He served with conviction and with a patriotism that never asked what the nation could return to him,” the President said.

Tinubu said Buhari possessed the uncommon ability to retain the confidence and affection of ordinary Nigerians even after leaving office.

He observed that political power often weakened the relationship between leaders and citizens, but maintained that Buhari continued to enjoy grassroots support during retirement.

“Power ordinarily exhausts the affection of the governed. Yet, when he laid down the burden of leadership, through all the years of his retirement and in his final months, the trust of ordinary Nigerians did not depart from him. It followed him into private life,” Tinubu said.

The President urged Buhari’s friends, political associates and former subordinates to preserve his legacy by embracing honesty, simplicity and self-discipline.

“Our duty, as his friends, as his mentees and as his associates, is to carry forward the inheritance he left us: honesty, simplicity and self-discipline,” he added.