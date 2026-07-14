Buhari Demanded The Truth About How Many People I Have Killed – Lai Mohammed

Former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has recalled how the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari demanded to know the truth about how many people he has killed through fasting.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made this known at an event in Abuja on Monday, to mark the one-year anniversary of Buhari’s death.

Mohammed revealed that Buhari asked him the question when he alongside President Bola Tinubu and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande visited him in Kaduna State.

According to Mohammed, he enjoyed a unique and special relationship with Buhari which transcended their years in office.

He said, “After the merger in 2013, I used to accompany Chief Bisi Akande and the president today, Bola Tinubu to see the president in Kaduna and incidentally it used to be either a Monday or a Thursday.

“And every time I was invited to come to the table, I would excuse myself, until one day, the president asked Asiwaju, doesn’t Lai trust me enough to eat in my house? And Asiwaju no Lai fasts on Mondays and Thursdays.

“The matter didn’t end there, a few weeks later, Buhari called me to his room and said Lai, tell me the truth; how many people have you killed? I said I have never killed anybody.”

Retorting, he said: “Why are you fasting everyday? The conclusion, a unique and special relationship I enjoyed with Buhari transcended our years in office, I made a conscious effect to maintain regular contact with him after he retired from public office, visiting him both in Daura and Kaduna to spend quiet time with him.

“It was an extraordinary privilege to have known, served, and worked alongside Buhari.”