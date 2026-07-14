Seyi Tinubu Rallies Supporters, Pushes Grassroots Mobilisation For 10 million Votes

The son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, along with Hon. Francis Shoga, has urged supporters of his father’s election to adopt a more proactive approach.

Naija News reports that they made the call in Abuja on Monday while addressing their followers.

He emphasised the need for members to enhance grassroots mobilisation in support of Tinubu.

Tinubu asserted that politics is not a pursuit for those who remain passive, stressing that now is the time to organise, mobilise, and convey their message to every street, community, and household.

He encouraged supporters to become “communicators, educators, mobilizers, and ambassadors of hope” by engaging with Nigerians through facts, empathy, and responsible leadership.

In his remarks, Shoga stated, “We must inform, engage, and empower Nigerians with clarity, facts, and conviction.

“Our mission is clear. Our target is 10 million votes. Our strength lies in our people. And our time is now. These 10 million votes will not be secured through slogans or social media; they will come from genuine individuals, established structures, meaningful engagement, and diligent work at the grassroots level.

“If you believe in this movement, bring someone into it. Get involved. Get organized. Get to work.”

“History will one day inquire what we did when we had the opportunity to serve. Let our response be straightforward: we stood up, we organized, we worked, we mobilized, and we delivered,” he added.