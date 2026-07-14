Dogara Speaks On Dumping APC Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dismissed reports that he plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Dogara described the reports as false and politically motivated, insisting that he remained a loyal member of the ruling party.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Dr Dominic Alancha.

According to the statement, the former Speaker is committed to working for the victory of the APC and the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Alancha said reports suggesting that Dogara was considering leaving the party were deliberately fabricated to create tension within the APC.

He said, “We wish to state categorically that these claims are false, baseless, and deliberately intended to mislead the public and create unnecessary political tension.

“Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara remains a committed and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress. He has neither resigned from the party nor expressed any intention to do so.”

The spokesperson accused unnamed individuals of attempting to exploit the reports to cause division among members of the party.

“Reports suggesting otherwise are the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to sow division within the APC,” the statement added.

Dogara Committed To APC Victory

Alancha said Dogara was already working with party leaders and members to strengthen the APC ahead of the next general election.

The statement read, “As a statesman and experienced democrat, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara remains steadfast in his commitment to the unity, growth, and success of the APC.

“He is fully dedicated to working with party leaders, members, and supporters across the country to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

The statement stressed that Dogara’s political focus remained on supporting the ruling party and contributing to its electoral success.

Dogara also pledged his support for Tinubu’s bid for a second term, according to the statement.

“Furthermore, Rt. Hon. Dogara is committed to supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensuring the victory of the APC in the 2027 general election,” Alancha stated.

He added that the former Speaker remained focused on promoting good governance, national unity and development under the APC-led administration.

Alancha urged members of the public and the media to disregard unverified reports about Dogara’s political future.

He added, “We urge members of the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and rely only on verified information from credible and official sources.

“Those behind these unfounded allegations should desist from spreading falsehoods capable of undermining the unity of our great party.”