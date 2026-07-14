Bauchi APC Exco Members Dump Party Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Some former executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State have defected to the Peoples Redemption Party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The defectors cited poor leadership, alleged lack of internal democracy and the neglect of grassroots members as some of the reasons for abandoning the ruling party.

Naija News reports that they announced their decision at a political gathering coordinated by Maiwada Bakoji Misau and Shehu Dubagari Misau.

The former APC officials described their movement to the PRP as a “political awakening” aimed at promoting justice, fairness and inclusive leadership in Bauchi State.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the defectors alleged that the internal affairs of the APC had become increasingly unfavourable to members at the grassroots.

They said their concerns about the party’s leadership structure and decision-making process had not been adequately addressed.

According to them, their decision was not motivated by personal interest but by the desire to identify with a political platform they believed would give members an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to governance.

“We are joining the PRP because politics should be about service to humanity, empowerment and meaningful development,” the group said.

The defectors argued that political parties must prioritise the welfare of citizens and provide opportunities for members to participate in decisions affecting their communities.

They also accused the APC leadership of failing to sufficiently recognise the efforts and contributions of loyal members at the local level.

The new PRP members pledged to work for the growth of the party and mobilise support across Misau Local Government Area ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They expressed confidence in the vision and leadership of the PRP, saying the party provided a credible alternative for residents seeking accountable and people-centred governance.

The defectors promised to use their political structures and grassroots networks to expand the party’s membership and improve its electoral prospects.

They also pledged to participate actively in the PRP’s programmes and campaigns as political activities gather momentum ahead of the elections.

Welcoming the defectors, leaders of the PRP assured them that they would enjoy equal opportunities and full participation in the affairs of the party.

The party leaders said the PRP would not discriminate between old and new members, stressing that appointments and responsibilities would be based on commitment and capacity.

They reaffirmed the party’s commitment to justice, unity, transparency and inclusive leadership.

The PRP leaders also urged members to remain united and avoid internal divisions that could weaken the party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

They said the arrival of the former APC officials would strengthen the PRP’s structures in Misau and boost its preparations for the 2027 polls.

The party called on other dissatisfied members of rival political parties to join its campaign for what it described as responsive, accountable and people-oriented governance in Bauchi State.