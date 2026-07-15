Kefas Urges APC Winners To Show Humility, Embrace Rivals In Taraba

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has advised party members who secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to display humility and reach out to those who were unsuccessful.

Naija News reports that the governor made the appeal on Tuesday during a reconciliation dinner with APC stakeholders in Jalingo.

He described the gathering as a “family meeting,” aimed at healing divisions, rebuilding trust, and strengthening the party.

He called on APC members in the state to put aside grievances arising from the party’s congresses and primary elections and work together ahead of future electoral contests.

Kefas acknowledged that the process leading to his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, as well as the ward, local government, and state congresses and subsequent primaries, had generated mixed feelings among party members.

He admitted that while some members were satisfied with the outcome of the exercises, others felt disappointed or excluded from the process.

“Wherever this happened, I sincerely regret the pain or misunderstanding that may have arisen,” the governor said, adding that his decisions were never intended to suppress legitimate political ambitions or diminish the contributions of party stakeholders.

“The decisions taken during the political process were aimed at preventing prolonged internal conflicts that could have weakened the party and divided the people of Taraba State,” Kefas said.

The governor stressed that reconciliation should now take precedence over political differences, noting that party contests should not create permanent enemies or destroy long-standing relationships.

“No candidate can succeed alone,” he said, urging successful aspirants to carry every stakeholder along, regardless of the outcome of the primaries.

Kefas also appealed to aspirants who did not emerge victorious to remain committed to the party, assuring them that political opportunities extend beyond a single election cycle.