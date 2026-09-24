2027: Wike Reveals Why Tinubu Will Defeat Opposition In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure victory in the FCT in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the Minister spoke while inspecting the ongoing Apo-Karshi road and Bwari-Kubwa road projects on Thursday.

According to him, Tinubu administration’s performance in infrastructure delivery in the territory, particularly in long-neglected satellite towns, leaves the opposition with nothing to offer voters beyond empty stories.

He said visible achievements of President Tinubu in FCT will give victory to the the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

“If governance is a barometer to measure whether a government has succeeded or not, then we have nothing to fear,” the Minister said

Wike stressed that good governance remains the most reliable metric for political success.

He argued that the tangible results on the ground make an unassailable case for President Tinubu’s re-election, including Sen. Philip Aduda (FCT) and House of Representatives candidate John Gabaya (Bwari Federal Constituency).

“If governance is a barometer to measure whether a government has succeeded or not, then we have nothing to fear.

“Now, the Tinubu administration has come and it’s not only listening to you, it’s not only caring for you, it’s solving your problems. Why will they want to change their mind?

Dismissing opposition rhetoric, the minister said “This is the campaign. The people who will come, what will they come with?

“They will tell them a story. But we have not come with stories, we have come with facts, verifiable facts. I can beat my chest, I can close my eyes and go home and sleep with my two eyes closed, that Tinubu will emerge. I have no fear at all.”

The minister pointed out that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has shifted development priorities beyond the city centre to directly touch satellite communities.

The Renewed Hope administration has redefined infrastructure delivery as far as FCT is concerned, not just within the city, but also within the satellite towns.

“We thank God Almighty that has given us a President who has come to listen and to change the narrative that development must not only be concentrated within the city centers, but also spread in the satellite towns,” he said.