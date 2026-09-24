You Can’t Decide My Political Future, I Won’t Be Intimidated – Kingibe Fires Back At Wike

Senator Ireti Kingibe has responded to recent remarks by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, saying she would not be pressured into abandoning her position on issues concerning the territory.

Naija News reports that Kingibe said her role as a senator requires her to question government decisions, demand accountability and raise concerns over the use of public resources.

The senator made her position known on Thursday through a post on her social media page while reacting to comments attributed to Wike.

She maintained that criticism of government policies or requests for explanations over public spending should not be treated as disrespect.

According to her, such actions are part of the duties attached to her office.

Kingibe also returned to the controversy surrounding loans obtained by the FCT Administration.

She challenged the minister to provide the official Senate record showing that the National Assembly approved the borrowings.

The senator said she was not aware of any such approval being presented before the Senate, while adding that she could not speak for the House of Representatives.

She further maintained that ministers and other government officials remain subject to the law and public scrutiny regardless of their positions.

She wrote: “I have never been one to be intimidated by insults, threats, or political pressure, and I will not start now. As for not getting approval for the loans, I dare the FCT Minister to show the people of the FCT, and all who have asked, the Votes and Proceedings of the day the approval was given.

“I cannot speak for the House of Representatives but I know that it was NEVER brought before the Senate. No Minister, no matter how powerful, is above the law. No public office holder is above scrutiny.

“And no individual has the authority to decide by personal declaration who the people of the FCT will elect in 2027. That decision belongs solely to the people. Women who choose to serve in public office must not be expected to remain silent simply because they ask difficult questions or refuse to compromise their principles.

“I will not be distracted by personal attacks. I will continue to speak when the interest of the FCT demands it, scrutinise matters that require scrutiny, and stand firmly for the people I represent. I did not enter public service to be intimidated. I entered it to serve. The will of the people of the FCT will prevail on the day of the election.”