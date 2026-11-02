Wike Apologises To FCT Youths, Promises Separate Meeting After Stakeholders’ Intervention

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Stakeholders’ Assembly has applauded FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for apologising to youths over their perceived exclusion from government engagements.

The Assembly praised Wike for accepting its invitation and spending about three hours listening to presentations and engaging with representatives of the 858 indigenous communities and other residents.

Naija News reports that the Assembly disclosed the development in a statement by the Supreme Leader of FCT Youths and Director of Projects and Programmes, Ambassador Isaac David.

David also commended the Minister for approving sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for traditional rulers and agreeing to issue promotion letters and staffs of office to rulers whose positions had been upgraded.

“We particularly appreciate the Honourable Minister for attending our programme and taking the time to sit with us for about three hours, listening to our presentations and interacting with community leaders and residents.

“That is the kind of leadership we appreciate.

“It shows that he values the people and understands the importance of listening to stakeholders before making decisions,” he said.

He said the Assembly was especially impressed by the minister’s decision to apologise to youths over concerns that they had not been adequately included in the affairs and engagements of the FCT Administration.

“One of the things that stood out for us was the minister’s willingness to acknowledge the concerns of the youths and apologise to them for not having adequately included them.

“Rather than dismissing their concerns, he recognised the need for better engagement and approved a separate meeting between the youths and himself. This is commendable because our young people deserve to be heard and given opportunities to contribute to the development of the FCT,” David said.

He added that the approval for a direct meeting with the minister would give young people an opportunity to present their concerns, make suggestions and participate more actively in decisions affecting their communities.

David also praised Wike for approving SUVs for traditional rulers, noting that the gesture recognised the important role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace, promoting security and mobilising communities for development.

“We are equally grateful to the Honourable Minister for approving SUVs for our traditional rulers. This is an important recognition of the traditional institution and the enormous responsibilities our royal fathers carry in their respective communities,” he said.

On the upgrading of traditional rulers, David said the Assembly appreciated the Minister’s agreement to issue promotion letters and staffs of office to those whose positions had been elevated.

“We also appreciate his decision to issue promotion letters and staffs of office to the traditional rulers whose positions have been upgraded. This will formally recognise their new status and strengthen the traditional institution across the six area councils,” he added.

The Assembly said traditional rulers remained indispensable partners in grassroots administration, particularly in resolving communal disputes, addressing security concerns, preserving cultural heritage and promoting peaceful coexistence.

The meeting attracted traditional rulers, political leaders, area council chairpersons, representatives of indigenous communities, youth groups and other residents from across the FCT’s six area councils.

The gathering also saw the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, alongside Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda for the FCT senatorial seat, Hon. Don Gabaya for Abuja North Federal Constituency and former Bwari Area Council Chairman Danladi Bomboyi Chiya for Abuja South Federal Constituency.