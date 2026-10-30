Wike Explains Why He Turned Down Senate Bid After Two Terms As Governor

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has explained why he chose not to contest for a Senate seat after completing his second term as governor of Rivers State.

Wike said he was not interested in becoming a member of the National Assembly because he believed the position would restrict his freedom to speak openly on national issues.

The minister made this known on Friday while speaking at the commissioning of a pedestrian bridge at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, Naija News reports.

According to Wike, many former governors seek election into the National Assembly after leaving office, but he decided against following that path because he wanted to retain his freedom of expression.

He said, “Many governors today, when they are done, they want to go to the National Assembly, but I said that I won’t go. They asked me why, and I said I would be prevented from speaking my mind.

“Since I won’t be able to speak my mind, there is no need for me to go there. That is true. Everybody has forgotten what this country was before now.”

The former Rivers State governor added that he speaks freely about issues affecting the country, regardless of the position he occupies.

Wike also called on political and religious leaders to focus on providing quality leadership that would improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

He stressed the need for those in positions of authority to put the interests and welfare of the masses first.