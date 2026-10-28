Reps To Establish Nursing College In Lagos

The House of Representatives is set to pass a bill seeking to establish a Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery in Ifako/Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the bill passed its second reading during plenary on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

It was sponsored by Benjamin Olabinjo, who represents Ifako/Ijaiye Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

Speaking in support of the bill, Olabinjo said many hospitals across the country needed more nurses and midwives to provide proper care for patients.

According to Olabinjo, “The bill will ncrease the number of qualified nurses and midwives available to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. The migration of trained professionals to the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and other Western countries has further strained Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Ask any hospital in Nigeria what it needs most, and the answer is almost always the same: more nurses and midwives. Yet we are losing them faster than we are training them. This bill is about training more of them, and training them where they are needed.

“Training close to home means a real career for young people in this constituency and Lagos, without the cost of moving far away to study. We cannot fix our healthcare system without the people who run it day and night. This bill invests in them.”