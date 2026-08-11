PFIPC: Reps Committee Shuns Adeyemi, Fails To Show Up For Scheduled Interrogation

The House of Representatives committee investigating the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) failed to appear on Monday for the rescheduled interrogation of its detained promoter, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Naija News earlier reported that Adeyemi had stated that he would only submit to an interrogation if the media and his lawyers were present.

The committee, chaired by Yusuf Gagdi, had on Thursday attempted to question Adeyemi, but the detained promoter reportedly declined to respond to the lawmakers’ questions.

The committee subsequently rescheduled the interrogation for Monday.

However, a source close to Adeyemi’s family told Punch on Monday that the lawmakers did not return as earlier scheduled.

“Gagdi committee people did not come around. He said he was not called on to attend to them. On Thursday, they told him they were coming back today; maybe they have rescheduled, or they didn’t want to hear from him again,” the source said.

The development came amid a disagreement between Adeyemi and the committee over the conditions under which he would be interrogated

Adeyemi, through his lawyer, Ademola Oyedokun, had opposed the committee’s decision to question him at an undisclosed location while he remained in police custody.

Oyedokun said his client was willing to cooperate with the investigation but insisted that the process should be transparent and that his lawyers should be present.

The lawyer said, “Everyone else in this matter has been heard in public, and what has been said about our client was said in public. He should be allowed to answer in the same place it was said.”