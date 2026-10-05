President Tinubu Declares 3-day Mourning For Victims Of Crashed Military Aircraft

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a three-day national mourning for Air Force personnel who died in the crash of a military plane on Monday, 5th October.

He also directed that flags should be flown at half-mast throughout the country as a mark of respect to the officers.

This was made known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu had earlier expressed sadness over the crash of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 jet.

The accident occurred near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State. The aircraft, carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed.

“This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” President Tinubu declared in a condolence message to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

“The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

“I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search and rescue operation following the accident,” the statement read.

It added that the Air Force will release the officers’ names after contacting their families.