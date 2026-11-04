Private Jets Scarce For Campaigns – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said the scarcity of private jets for hire during the ongoing political campaigns shows why Nigeria needs a national carrier.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the remark on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday while reacting to the problems facing the country’s aviation industry and air passengers.

He warned that local airlines would struggle to cope with demand during the December festive season.

“Watch December and the confusion. Even the private airlines cannot handle. Common campaigns, we cannot see even private jets to hire,” the Senate President said.

Akpabio called on lawmakers to sponsor a motion for the establishment of an airline that would fly the country’s flag.

“Somebody should bring a motion that will enable Nigeria to revive its own airline. Nigeria should have Nigeria Airways. A national carrier should birth in this country carrying Nigerian flag as it used to be,” he said.

He recalled that the defunct Nigeria Airways operated a fleet of about 40 aircraft, including DC-10 jets used for flights to destinations such as Saudi Arabia.

“How did we get here?” he asked.

The Senate President spoke during consideration of a motion by the Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, to enforce the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between Nigeria and China.

Monguno argued that direct flights between the two countries would reduce travel time, improve the movement of goods, boost trade, and conserve foreign exchange.

Contributing, Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) said Nigeria was not reaping enough from its ties with China.

At the end of the debate, the Senate urged the Ministry of Aviation to renegotiate the agreement to pave the way for direct commercial flights to China.