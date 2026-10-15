‘How A Former Nigerian Senator Was Found Dead Inside His House’

The Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi, has revealed how the lifeless body of former lawmaker, Bello Mandiya, was found about 72 hours after he was last seen, Naija News reports.

According to Ningi, Mandiya, who had fallen and hit his head in his bathroom, was already oozing a bad smell before his body was found.

Giving the account of the development during a Senate plenary session while expressing sadness over the death of his former colleague, Senator Ningi said he was in Saudi Arabia when his son called to inform him that Mandiya had been found dead on Monday, September 7, 2026.

According to him, his son was among the people who discovered the former lawmaker’s body after residents became worried about his prolonged absence and the smell coming from his apartment.

Ningi explained that Mandiya was last seen by a colleague at about 11am on Friday, September 4, before returning to his residence, where he lived alone.

The former senator was reportedly preparing to attend the Friday congregational prayer when he slipped after taking his bath and hit his head.

Recounting what he was told about the incident, Ningi said Mandiya had removed his cap and phones and placed them on his bed before entering the bathroom.

“He brought out his cap, his phones, and put them on the bed, and went into the bathroom to take his bath,” he said.

“After taking his bath, when he was out of the bathroom, then he slipped and knocked his head in the bathroom.”

Ningi said nobody knew what had happened to Mandiya for three days until residents began noticing a foul smell from his apartment.

“For 72 hours, Mr President, nobody knew where Bello Mandiya was,” he told the Senate.

He added that the chief imam of Apo also became concerned after noticing that Mandiya, who regularly attended the five daily Muslim prayers, had been absent for three consecutive days.

The imam’s concern, alongside the smell coming from the apartment, prompted residents to investigate.

Ningi said those who went to the residence eventually forced the door open and found Mandiya’s lifeless body in the bathroom.

“And there lies Bello Mandiya in the bathroom, lifeless. Seventy-two hours, and that’s a simple tragedy,” he said.

The Bauchi senator expressed sadness over the circumstances surrounding Mandiya’s death, describing it as a reminder that nobody could predict when life would end.

He also sent his condolences to the deceased’s family, the people of Katsina State and the constituents he represented during his time in the Senate.

Ningi, who said he had known Mandiya since 2002, noted that political positions, wealth and social status could not protect anyone from the uncertainties of life.

“There is nothing permanent about anything. Nothing permanent about our position, nothing permanent about our wealth,” he said.

He prayed for Allah to grant Mandiya eternal rest and give his family the strength to cope with the loss.

Before his election to the Senate, Mandiya served as chief of staff to former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

He was elected in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Katsina South Senatorial District in the Senate.

He served in the ninth National Assembly until 2023 and chaired the Senate Committee on Water Resources.

His death has drawn tributes from political leaders and former colleagues, who remembered him for his contributions to public service in Katsina State and at the national level.