Former Katsina Senator, Bello Mandiya Is Dead

A former senator who represented Katsina South Senatorial District, Bello Mandiya, has died at the age of 62.

Naija News reports that Mandiya died in Abuja on Monday, according to the Katsina State Government.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, Ibrahim Mohammed, confirmed the death on Monday night, adding that the former lawmaker would be buried in Abuja on Tuesday.

The cause of his death had yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the development, Radda described Mandiya’s death as a major loss to Katsina State and the country.

“I received with shock and deep sadness the news of the death of Senator Bello Mandiya. His passing is a great loss to Katsina State and Nigeria,” the governor said in a statement issued by his spokesperson.

Radda said the former senator devoted years to public service and made contributions at both state and federal levels.

“Senator Mandiya dedicated part of his life to public service and served our people with commitment. His contributions will remain remembered,” he added.

The governor extended his condolences to Mandiya’s family, former Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, residents of Katsina South Senatorial District, political associates of the deceased and his former colleagues in the National Assembly.

He also prayed for the repose of Mandiya’s soul and asked God to grant his family the strength to cope with the loss.

Before joining the National Assembly, Mandiya served as Chief of Staff to Masari during the latter’s tenure as governor of Katsina State.

He subsequently contested the Katsina South senatorial election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in 2019 and emerged victorious.

Mandiya represented the district in the Ninth National Assembly from 2019 until his tenure ended in 2023.