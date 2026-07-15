Delaying Prosecution Of Oyo School Kidnappers Shows Something Is Wrong – Ningi Warns FG

Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to swiftly prosecute and parade the perpetrators responsible for the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Ningi made the demand during plenary on Wednesday.

He warned that any delay in prosecuting the suspects could undermine public confidence in the justice system.

He argued that those responsible for the crime should be made to face the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“What is important going forward now is to take a cue. Now we have people arrested, they must be paraded, prosecuted and let the law take its full course.

“Delayed prosecution will create another impression that something is wrong. I therefore call on the security agency to prosecute, parade, and use them as an example,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ningi, has urged the Nigerian government to take action against the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens.

The lawmaker urged the Nigerian government to immediately end diplomatic relations with South Africa.

Naija News reports that Ningi made the call on Tuesday during plenary at the Senate.

His call came amid ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa

Ningi lamented that despite the evacuation of over 1200 Nigerians, the South African government only cautioned their people

“End whatsoever diplomatic relations with South Africa. Nigerians have been killed left, right, and center, and there has never been any action except to condemn it by mouth.

“This xenophobic attack is not done by mouth but physically. Imagine, someone in his own house and place of business without any notice and then mobs begin to chase that man, killed and burned him.

“As we are talking today, over 1200 Nigerians are already being evacuated. And what did the government do? Caution. Caution what?

“Don’t Nigerians deserve to live in other countries? Even if they are criminal, are they supposed to be killed in that manner? And that is why countries like the United States is different. That’s why you could see the connection between the United States’ citizens and their country,” the Bauchi senator said.