Kidnappers Told Us Govt Was No Longer Interested In Our Case – Rescued Oyo Principal

The principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, Alamu Folawe, has recounted the experience she and other abducted teachers and pupils endured in captivity.

She disclosed that the kidnappers deliberately killed two of their colleagues to pressure the government while leaving the survivors with lasting emotional scars.

Naija News reports that Folawe spoke on Monday during the official handover of the rescued victims to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde by the Army.

She described their time in captivity as a harrowing experience marked by fear, uncertainty, and the constant threat of death.

“We’re grateful to God. On May 15, a Friday that started well ended in chaos for us, and for 56 days we were in the bush. It was a harrowing experience, but we thank God for seeing us through. We went through a lot,” she said.

The principal said the abductors repeatedly used fear and psychological intimidation to weaken the captives, telling them that the government had abandoned them and no longer cared about their fate.

“A relief to us is that Nigerians were praying for us. Many times, they used fear to subdue us. At one point they told us the government wasn’t interested in our case anymore because they didn’t value us. But there were times we held on to hope that we would come out alive,” she recalled

She revealed that the kidnappers executed two captives in an attempt to force the government’s hand.

“Mr. Michael was killed on the second day, while Deacon was killed on the first Sunday in June. They killed them purposely because they felt that would force the government to give them whatever they wanted,” she said.

“It was until we got out that we discovered the whole world was on our case. We have scars already, but we believe with time we will heal,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, security agencies involved in the rescue operation and Nigerians whose prayers and support sustained hope throughout their captivity.