UN Probe: You Have Downplayed The Achievement Of Tinubu – Oshiomhole Blasts Makinde

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has condemned the call by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction and subsequent rescue of the pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that Makinde had called on the UN and other international human rights and accountability bodies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

However, speaking during plenary on Tuesday, the lawmaker asserted that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and does not need the UN’s intervention.

He insisted that the move was unstatesmanlike, adding that it was partisan politics carried too far.

Oshiomhole said, “The Oyo State Governor calling on the United Nations to investigate the viral circumstances surrounding the abduction and even the rescue. I thought that was the most unstatesmanlike.

“He carries partisan politics too far, and this Senate should condemn his unguided statement. Nigeria is a sovereign nation.

“When we wake up and call on foreign authorities to investigate…. There are more cases where our armed forces have shown that,, without paying ransom, the children and the teachers could be rescued.

“To trivialize it, as the governor of Oyo State seems to have done, downplays the achievement of the Commander in Chief and all those involved in the rescue operation processes.”