‘Would A Phone Call From Tinubu Rescue Abducted Oyo Pupils?’ – Akume Tackles Makinde

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has criticised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over his complaint that President Bola Tinubu did not call him following the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that Akume said the President was more concerned with securing the victims’ release through coordinated intelligence operations than making telephone calls or engaging in what he described as public grandstanding.

The SGF spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving members of the Global Association of Christian and Muslim Youth for Peace and Development, led by its president, Peter Bassey.

His remarks were contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga.

Akume accused some political leaders of attempting to turn the security incident into a political controversy despite the successful rescue of the victims.

He said, “We live in a society where everything is politicised. Yes, we inherited difficult situations, but we are improving by the day.

“I also assured him that President Bola Tinubu has taken the fight against insecurity very seriously. You could see the political sagacity and strategy of the President by ensuring the release of our dear ones who were held captive by these crooks.”

The SGF said the priority of the government was to ensure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers rather than engage in symbolic gestures.

Akume made an apparent reference to Makinde’s complaint that the President had not contacted him personally after the abduction.

He argued that a telephone conversation would not have secured the victims’ freedom.

Akume said, “When the noise was rife that the President didn’t place a phone call to someone, it doesn’t make sense.

“Would a telephone call to that person have resolved the case? Would those held captive have been released? No.

“It is the strategy being used to ensure the safety of those held in captivity that should be paramount. We should be interested in the release of these children and others. We should not be interested in a telephone call.”

The SGF maintained that security operations required discretion, intelligence and proper coordination rather than public rhetoric.

Akume Describes Tinubu As A Doer

Akume described Tinubu as a leader who prioritised action and results over public statements.

He said, “This is why I tell people that Asiwaju is a doer. He is not a talker.

“He is like the Centurion of the old Roman Empire whose services were rendered in deeds and not in words. His leadership is defined by action and results.”

According to him, Nigerians were primarily interested in seeing the abducted victims return safely to their families.

“Nigerians wanted to see the safe return of those innocent children and, today, they have been rescued through the strategic efforts of our security agencies under the President’s leadership. That is what matters,” Akume added.

The SGF said the rescue demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting lives through carefully planned security operations.

He argued that terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes could not be defeated through political statements but through intelligence gathering and coordinated action by security agencies.

Akume said, The President has taken the fight against insecurity very seriously.

“His administration remains focused on restoring peace across the country, protecting lives and creating an environment where Nigerians can live and pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.”

Makinde had formally assumed responsibility for the welfare, rehabilitation, and education of the rescued pupils and teachers after their 56 days in captivity.

The governor also renewed his call for an independent investigation backed by the United Nations, saying Nigerians deserved a full account of the circumstances surrounding the abduction.