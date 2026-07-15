Benue APC Leaders Dump Gov Alia, Pledge Loyalty To Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has expressed confidence that Benue State will regain its economic and political prominence as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Akume spoke while receiving prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the three senatorial districts of the state, including some politicians previously aligned with Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The delegation, led by a former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, pledged loyalty to Akume’s leadership and endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Akume thanked the stakeholders for their support and urged them to remain united in pursuing the development of the state.

The former Benue governor said cooperation among APC members was essential to sustaining political stability and achieving the aspirations of the people.

Akume assured the delegation that his leadership would continue to prioritise the interests of Benue residents while working to restore the state’s relevance.

He called on party stakeholders to support Tinubu’s administration, saying the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda was designed to promote sustainable development and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

The SGF described members of the delegation as experienced and respected political stakeholders rather than “internally displaced politicians.”

He said their experience, capacity and intellectual contributions remained valuable to the political and economic progress of Benue State.

Akume said the Tinubu administration had significantly increased financial allocations to states and local governments.

According to him, state governments should be held responsible for how the increased allocations are applied to development.

“I know that the President, in a most unprecedented manner, has pushed a lot of money to the states and the local governments,” Akume said.

“All the tiers of government have access to the Federation Account. If we can’t develop our state, it is not the fault of Mr President.

“He is doing what he is supposed to do for the country and for the states, and Benue is no exception.”

The SGF urged political leaders in the state to concentrate on delivering development rather than blaming the Federal Government for local challenges.

Akume said he harboured no resentment against any political leader or stakeholder in Benue.

He extended an olive branch to all party members and urged them to work collectively for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The former governor recalled his administration between 1999 and 2007, claiming that Benue attracted substantial investment, infrastructure and development projects during the period.

He said his administration laid the foundation for the state’s socio-economic growth by implementing programmes aimed at improving living conditions and expanding opportunities for residents.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous endorsement of Tinubu’s second-term bid and a vote of confidence in Akume’s leadership.

The motion was moved by a former Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Dan Ali, and seconded by a former Attorney-General of the state, Joe Abaagu.

Earlier, Jime expressed concern over what he described as the deterioration of democratic values in Benue State.

He alleged that established democratic principles had been relegated and called for stronger cooperation among political stakeholders to reposition the state.