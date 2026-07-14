Tinubu Names New NIPC, NEPZA Board Chairpersons

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as chairpersons of the boards of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), respectively.

Naija News reports that the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment announced the appointments in a statement issued on Monday and shared on the Presidency’s official X handle.

According to the ministry, the appointments form part of the Tinubu administration’s efforts to strengthen institutional governance by placing experienced professionals at the helm of key agencies responsible for promoting investment and industrial growth.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of the board chairpersons for the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA),” the statement read.

The ministry described the appointments as non-political, noting that they were intended to enhance the effectiveness of institutions charged with driving investment, industrialisation and Nigeria’s non-oil export agenda.

It added that the newly constituted boards would provide strategic leadership, strengthen institutional oversight and improve accountability in the agencies.