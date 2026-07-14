Fresh Tension As Armed Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

Residents of Ondo community in Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, fled their homes on Tuesday following a fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen.

The assailants were said to have invaded the community in the early hours of the day and opened fire, throwing residents into panic and forcing families to seek safety in neighbouring settlements.

Naija News reports that the latest incident occurred barely 48 hours after another deadly attack on the Otukpo-Nobi community in the same local government area, where more than 18 people were reportedly killed.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of casualties recorded in the fresh attack had yet to be independently confirmed.

According to Daily Post, a native of the community and Labour Party candidate for the Benue State House of Assembly in the 2027 elections, Jimmy Nart, raised the alarm over the invasion.

Nart said the attack was still ongoing when he received information from members of his family in the affected community.

In a message warning residents about the development, he said, “I just received information from my family that Fulani terrorists are currently attacking Ondo, Ugboju. Protect yourself.”

His warning heightened concerns among residents, many of whom reportedly fled their homes amid fears that the attackers could advance into other parts of the community.

Witnesses said sporadic gunshots were heard as the suspected assailants moved through the area, although details of the extent of damage to lives and property remained unclear.

Naija News reports that Tuesday’s invasion came less than two days after suspected armed herdsmen reportedly attacked the Otukpo-Nobi community, also in the Otukpo Local Government Area.

More than 18 people were said to have been killed during the earlier assault, raising fresh concerns over the deteriorating security situation in communities across the local government.

The latest violence has further unsettled residents, who are still coming to terms with the deaths recorded in the Otukpo-Nobi attack.

Many families were said to have abandoned their homes and farmlands as fear spread across surrounding communities.

The exact number of people killed or injured in the Ondo community attack could not be established as of the time of filing this report.

It was also unclear whether security operatives had reached the community or engaged the attackers.

Residents said the atmosphere remained tense, with several families continuing to leave the area over fears of renewed attacks.

Some residents reportedly moved into nearby villages, while others sought shelter with relatives in safer parts of Otukpo.

However, the Benue State Police Command is yet to issue any official statement regarding the development.