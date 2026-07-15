UN Probe Will Strengthen Security – Oyo Assembly Tells Senate

The Oyo State House of Assembly has supported Governor Seyi Makinde’s request for an independent international investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers argued that such an inquiry would help expose security lapses, improve accountability and strengthen Nigeria’s response to terrorism and mass school abductions.

Their position came hours after the Senate cautioned Makinde against involving the United Nations, maintaining that the incident was a domestic security matter that should be handled by Nigerian authorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Office of the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, the Assembly congratulated the state government and residents on the successful rescue of the victims.

It, however, maintained that the unusual circumstances surrounding the abduction justified an independent investigation.

The House expressed concern that the abduction of schoolchildren had become a recurring security challenge across the country.

It said the persistence of such attacks showed the need for new approaches beyond conventional responses.

The Assembly said, “Mass abduction of schoolchildren has become a disturbing pattern in Nigeria.

“If our collective efforts as a country have not been sufficient to end this menace, it is only appropriate to invite the relevant agency of the United Nations to investigate the unusual circumstances surrounding the Oyo State case and make recommendations that will help prevent a recurrence. Enough is enough.”

Makinde had, during a statewide broadcast on Monday after receiving the rescued pupils and teachers at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, asked the UN and international human rights organisations to investigate the incident.

The governor said the abduction was serious and unusual enough to require external scrutiny, adding that the findings could help prevent similar attacks.

Senate Opposes International Involvement

During the plenary on Tuesday, the Senate rejected the proposal and urged the governor to allow Nigerian security and investigative agencies to conclude their work.

The lawmakers warned against internationalising what they described as an internal security matter.

Responding, the Oyo Assembly said Makinde’s position had been wrongly interpreted.

It described the request as a patriotic appeal aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and stronger collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

The Assembly noted that Makinde had repeatedly commended President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the police, Amotekun Corps and other stakeholders for their roles in the rescue of the abducted victims.

The statement read, “The governor had consistently commended President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Amotekun Corps and other security stakeholders for their coordinated efforts that culminated in the successful rescue of the victims after weeks in captivity.

“The call for an independent international investigation is neither an indictment of the Federal Government nor a criticism of our gallant security agencies.

“It is a responsible request aimed at establishing the full circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, identifying possible security gaps and making recommendations that will help prevent a recurrence.”

The lawmakers added that praising security agencies for the rescue operation did not prevent the government from seeking a transparent review of the incident.

“Commending the efforts of our security agencies and seeking a transparent review of the incident are not mutually exclusive,” the House said.

Lawmakers Cite Transnational Terrorism

The Assembly argued that terrorism and attacks on schools had assumed international dimensions, making cooperation with foreign institutions increasingly necessary.

It said several democratic countries had subjected major security failures to independent investigations without weakening their security agencies or surrendering their sovereignty.

According to the lawmakers, Makinde’s request was not intended to assign blame but to ensure that lessons from the Oriire abduction resulted in stronger protection for pupils and teachers nationwide.

The Assembly also praised the Senate for acknowledging the sacrifices made by military personnel, intelligence officers and other security operatives involved in the rescue mission.

It welcomed the upper chamber’s call for improved training, welfare, equipment and logistics for security agencies.

The House, however, maintained that those resolutions complemented rather than contradicted Makinde’s proposal.

It said both positions were ultimately aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to combat terrorism, kidnapping and attacks on schools.

The lawmakers also sympathised with the families of the security personnel and teachers who died in connection with the incident.

They commended security agencies, local security organisations, community volunteers, the media and other Nigerians whose efforts contributed to the rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers.