Hospital Detects Heart Defect In Rescued Oyo Pupil, 31 Discharged

The LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, has discharged 31 of the 39 pupils rescued from captivity following the school abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The children were released to their families after doctors certified them medically fit.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Olawale Olakulehin, disclosed that all 39 rescued pupils were admitted immediately after their release for comprehensive medical examinations and treatment.

He said eight of the children remained under observation and would continue to receive treatment until doctors were satisfied with their recovery.

Olakulehin also disclosed that doctors discovered a congenital heart condition in one of the pupils during routine examinations.

According to him, the child’s parents were unaware of the condition before the hospital’s assessment.

“One of the children was found to have a congenital heart defect – a hole in the hear – during our comprehensive medical evaluation,” he said.

“The child is stable and responding well to care, so there is no cause for alarm.

“We have commenced the necessary medical management and will formally notify the Oyo State Government to facilitate the next stage of treatment.”

The CMD described the discharge of the 31 pupils as a significant milestone in the rehabilitation of the rescued victims.

He said the eight children still in the hospital would continue to receive specialised care until they were certified fit to return home.

Olakulehin added that treatment had gone beyond addressing physical ailments, as the hospital was also providing psychological support to help the pupils recover from the trauma of their captivity.

The hospital assured parents and members of the public that the welfare of the rescued children remained its priority.

It said multidisciplinary medical teams would continue to monitor the physical and mental well-being of the pupils throughout their recovery.

The 39 pupils were among those abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area and later rescued after spending several weeks in captivity.