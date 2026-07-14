Makinde: UN Probe Will Uncover Truth About Oyo School Abduction – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has backed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for an independent United Nations-led investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The party said an impartial international inquiry would help establish the facts surrounding the incident, ensure accountability and strengthen public confidence in the investigation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping had raised serious concerns that required a transparent and credible investigation.

According to him, a UN-backed inquiry would help uncover the truth, secure justice for the victims and their families and ensure that all individuals or institutions found culpable were held accountable.

‘Probe Not About Politics’

The NDC said its support for Makinde’s position was not motivated by partisan considerations but by the need to ensure that all questions surrounding the incident were adequately answered.

The party maintained that the abduction of schoolchildren and their teachers was too serious to be reduced to political arguments or speculation.

It said, “The move is not about politics but about ensuring that every question surrounding the incident is answered through a transparent, credible and independent process that Nigerians can trust.”

The NDC added that an internationally supported investigation would provide greater credibility to the findings and reassure members of the public who had expressed concerns about the circumstances of the attack.

The party urged the Federal Government to support all legitimate efforts aimed at establishing the truth and preventing a recurrence of similar attacks.

It stressed that the safety of Nigerian children should not be subjected to political disagreement, institutional rivalry or unverified claims.

According to the statement, the government should embrace measures capable of strengthening public confidence in security institutions and improving the protection of schools across the country.

The NDC said, “The safety and security of Nigerian children should not be subjected to political disagreements or speculation.”

It therefore called on the Federal Government to cooperate with any credible and lawful process designed to clarify the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping.

The opposition party said the lives of Nigerian children were too valuable to be treated with anything less than the highest level of responsibility and accountability.

It argued that an independent inquiry would not only determine how the abduction occurred but also examine the response of relevant security and government institutions.

The party added that the outcome of such an investigation could expose operational lapses, improve future security responses and strengthen Nigeria’s justice system.

It said an independent investigation would “clarify the circumstances surrounding the abduction” and reinforce public confidence in the country’s security and judicial institutions.

Naija News reports that Makinde had earlier called for a UN-led investigation into the school abduction, saying an independent process would lend credibility to the findings.

The governor expressed hope that the proposed inquiry would address questions raised by members of the public over the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and subsequent developments.

His demand followed growing calls for a comprehensive explanation of the incident, including how the attackers gained access to the communities and the efforts made by security agencies to rescue the victims.

The kidnapping in Oriire generated widespread concern across the country and renewed debate over the safety of schools, particularly those located in rural and vulnerable communities.

The incident also prompted fresh calls for improved intelligence gathering, stronger security around educational institutions and better coordination among security agencies.

The NDC maintained that a thorough and transparent investigation would help the country learn from the incident and develop stronger measures to protect pupils, teachers and school workers from future attacks.