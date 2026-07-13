Alaafin Visits Rescued Oyo Pupils, Teachers

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, on Monday, July 13, visited the teachers and pupils rescued after spending 56 days in captivity following their abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The monarch commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for securing the victims’ freedom.

Naija News reports that a statement issued by the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, said the traditional ruler paid a sympathy visit to the victims at the Headquarters, 2 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Odogbo Military Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan.

The rescued teachers and pupils were receiving medical attention at the military facility before their formal handover to the Oyo State Government.

Speaking during the visit, Oba Owoade described the successful rescue operation as evidence of the commitment, courage and professionalism of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and banditry.

The monarch said the military had continued to record notable successes through intelligence-driven operations and sustained offensives against criminal groups threatening the peace and security of the country.

“Our military is making vital strides in combating terrorism through aggressive intelligence-led operations and precision strikes that continue to degrade insurgents’ logistics networks,” he said.

According to the Alaafin, the operation that led to the rescue of the abducted teachers and pupils further demonstrated the effectiveness of coordination among the country’s security agencies.

He said the rescue also showed that sustained intelligence gathering and collaboration among security formations could weaken criminal networks and secure the release of victims held in captivity.

As part of efforts to support the recovery of the victims, the royal father presented cash donations to the rescued teachers and pupils.

The gesture, according to the statement, was intended to provide immediate assistance to the victims as they began the process of recovering from the physical and emotional effects of their 56-day ordeal.

Oba Owoade also offered prayers for them and wished them a speedy recovery as they reunited with their families and prepared to return to their normal lives.

He encouraged the victims to remain strong, assuring them that they had the support and prayers of the traditional institution and the people of Oyo.

The Alaafin also praised traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their support, prayers and cooperation throughout the period the victims remained in captivity.

He noted that traditional institutions had an important role to play in supporting security agencies through intelligence sharing, community mobilisation and continued engagement with residents.

The monarch called for stronger cooperation among traditional rulers, community leaders, security agencies and members of the public to prevent similar attacks and protect vulnerable communities.

Oba Owoade urged security agencies not to relent following the successful rescue, stressing that the momentum must be sustained in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He said continued intelligence-led operations and collaboration among the security services were necessary to guarantee the safety of lives and property across the country.

The Alaafin also called on Nigerians to support the security agencies by providing timely and credible information about suspicious activities within their communities.