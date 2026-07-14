Kidnapped Oyo Headmaster Regains Freedom

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the release of a 60-year-old headmaster and farmer, Mathew Owoade, who was abducted along the Igbojaye–Budo Aare bush road in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the command said sustained security operations and investigative pressure forced the kidnappers to abandon the victim on Monday evening.

Owoade was abducted on Saturday while travelling through the rural route.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, announced his release in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday.

Ayanlade said a coordinated operation involving security operatives was launched immediately after the command received information about the abduction.

According to him, the pressure mounted on the kidnappers eventually compelled them to release the victim.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to update members of the public on the earlier press release issued on July 13, 2026, regarding the abduction of a farmer, Mathew Owoade, who was kidnapped along the Igbojaye–Budo Aare bush road in Oyo State on July 12, 2026.

“Following the immediate deployment of a coordinated joint security operation and sustained investigative efforts by the command, the intense operational pressure mounted on the abductors forced the hoodlums to abandon the victim, who regained his freedom on the evening of July 13, 2026.”

The police said Owoade was taken to a medical facility for examination and treatment after regaining his freedom.

Investigators are expected to formally question him after doctors certify that he is fit.

Ayanlade said, “The victim has since been taken to a medical facility for evaluation and necessary treatment.

“Upon completion of medical attention, he will be debriefed by investigators as part of the ongoing investigation aimed at identifying, apprehending and prosecuting all those responsible for the criminal act.”

The command said efforts were continuing to identify and arrest the kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Olugbenga Abimbola, commended other security agencies, residents and members of the local community for their cooperation during the operation.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

Abimbola also assured residents that security operatives would sustain operations against kidnappers and other criminal groups, stressing that offenders would not be allowed to establish safe havens in any part of Oyo State.