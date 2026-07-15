Emotional Reunion As Abducted Oyo Pupils Return Home

There were tears of joy and songs of thanksgiving at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Tuesday as pupils and teachers rescued from kidnappers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State reunited with their families after 56 days in captivity.

Parents, relatives and well-wishers had gathered at the hospital from the early hours of the day, waiting anxiously for doctors to certify their loved ones fit for discharge.

The atmosphere became emotional when the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Olawale Olakulehin, began announcing the names of the victims cleared to return home.

As each name was called, parents rushed forward to embrace their children, with some mothers rolling on the floor in gratitude and others lifting the pupils into their arms after nearly two months of separation.

Prayers and songs filled the hospital premises as families celebrated the safe return of their children and relatives.

One of the rescued teachers, Mary Dahunsi, left the hospital with her husband while carrying her baby on her back.

Dahunsi thanked President Bola Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, security agencies, religious leaders and Nigerians for their efforts and prayers during the victims’ captivity.

“We thank God for life. Thanks to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, security agencies, clerics and Nigerians for praying for us and for not forgetting us in the bush,” she said.

“We pray this does not happen to anyone.”

Several parents also expressed gratitude to the Federal and state governments and the security agencies involved in the rescue operation.

One mother, overwhelmed by emotion, thanked God that her four children and her daughter-in-law returned alive.

Despite the ordeal, some families dismissed suggestions that they would leave their communities, saying they had nowhere else to relocate.

Olakulehin disclosed that 31 of the 39 rescued pupils had been discharged after being certified medically fit.

He said eight children remained in the hospital for further observation and treatment.

The hospital had received 44 rescued pupils and teachers from the Oyo State Government on Monday evening for comprehensive medical examinations and psychological assessments.

Hospital sources said about 35 victims, including teachers and other adults, had been discharged, while those still receiving treatment would remain under medical supervision.

“About 35 pupils, including adults and their teachers, have been discharged out of the 44 victims after being certified medically fit to reunite with their respective parents,” a hospital source told The PUNCH.

The Chief Medical Director also disclosed that specialists discovered a congenital heart defect in one of the children during a routine examination.

According to him, the child’s parents were unaware of the condition before the medical assessment.

“The child has a hole in the heart, which was discovered during our medical assessment,” the hospital source said.

“There is no cause for alarm because the child is stable and doing well.

“We have commenced the necessary medical procedures and will formally notify the Oyo State Government to facilitate the next phase of treatment.”

Olakulehin said the child would continue to receive appropriate medical care while the state government was being informed about the next stage of treatment.

He added that the hospital was providing psychological support to the rescued victims to help them recover from the trauma of their captivity.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, disclosed that the Federal Government planned to establish two military bases in Oriire Local Government Area.

Dare said specialised security units would also be deployed to the area to prevent further attacks and strengthen protection for communities and schools.

Armed men had on May 15, 2026, attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; L.A. Primary School; and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esienle, abducting 39 pupils and six teachers.

The victims regained their freedom on July 10 after 56 days in captivity.

They were subsequently taken to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital for medical evaluation, treatment and psychological assessment before being reunited with their families.