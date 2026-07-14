Army Recounts Operation, Reveals Dense Forest Hampered Rescue Of Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Ralph-Nnebeife, has narrated the challenges encountered by security forces during the operation that led to the rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Ralph-Nnebeife spoke at the formal handover of the rescued victims to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Government House in Ibadan.

The event was attended by members of the state executive council, senior military commanders and representatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies.

Military authorities said the rescue followed weeks of coordinated intelligence gathering and joint operations involving the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Nigerian Air Force, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilantes.

The victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, when gunmen attacked Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, in Oriire Local Government Area.

The abduction generated widespread outrage and prompted teachers across the state to embark on an indefinite strike.

Giving details of the operation, Ralph-Nnebeife said troops moved into the forest shortly after receiving reports of the abduction but faced serious difficulties because of the terrain.

He explained that the dense forest canopy made it difficult for drones and surveillance aircraft to locate the kidnappers and their captives.

“We deployed drones and the Air Force conducted surveillance flights, but because of the density of the forest, sunlight could hardly penetrate some areas,” he said.

“The operation therefore became a ground operation deep inside the forest.”

The GOC said the military subsequently expanded the operation by deploying special forces and coordinating with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters and other security organisations.

The Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, DSS, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), NSCDC, Amotekun Corps, hunters and vigilantes were involved in the joint operation.

Ralph-Nnebeife said security personnel blocked the kidnappers’ escape routes, including paths leading towards neighbouring Kwara State.

He added that operatives dismantled the gang’s logistics network and identified individuals suspected of supplying intelligence and other forms of support to the kidnappers.

According to him, the operation was not restricted to recovering the victims but also targeted the criminal organisation behind the abduction.

“It focused on identifying the terrorist kingpins, dismantling their network and cutting off their logistics,” he said.

The senior military officer said security agencies rejected demands from the kidnappers and refused to negotiate with them.

“We have always maintained that we will never yield to terrorists’ wishes, and we will never do that,” he said.

He explained that sustained military pressure eventually compelled the kidnappers to release the captives.

The GOC disclosed that an officer and a soldier were killed during the rescue operation, while several other security personnel sustained injuries.

He said one of the fallen officers was buried on the same day the operation recorded a major breakthrough.

A minute’s silence was observed at the handover ceremony in honour of teachers and security personnel who lost their lives during the abduction and rescue efforts.

“We are not giving up on them. It is not over. We must see the end of terrorists operating in that region,” Ralph-Nnebeife said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, NSA Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Army Staff; the Inspector-General of Police; the Director-General of the DSS and Makinde for supporting the operation.

Responding to criticism that the Oyo State Government was indifferent during the victims’ captivity, the military commander said Makinde remained involved throughout the operation.

“Contrary to what some reports suggested, the governor kept calling to know what was happening. He was deeply involved throughout the operation,” he said.