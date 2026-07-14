Senate Reveals Identities Of Policeman, Soldiers Killed In Oyo Rescue Operation

The Senate on Tuesday identified three security personnel who lost their lives during the operation that secured the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the upper chamber also disclosed that another soldier sustained injuries during the operation, which ended the victims’ 56-day captivity.

It called on the Federal Government to ensure the prompt payment of death benefits, pensions, insurance claims, and other entitlements owed to the families of fallen personnel.

The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and co-sponsored by the remaining 108 senators.

The lawmakers commended President Bola Tinubu for what they described as his “decisive leadership, strategic direction and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.”

Leading the debate, Bamidele recalled that terrorists abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

He said the incident subjected the victims, their relatives and Nigerians to weeks of fear and uncertainty.

According to him, the attack represented “a disturbing expansion of organised criminal activities into the South-West” and “a direct attack on the right of every child to be educated in a safe and secure environment.”

Bamidele said Tinubu subsequently directed the Armed Forces and other security agencies to deploy all lawful resources required to secure the unconditional release of the victims.

He explained that security agencies launched an intelligence-led operation, which lasted more than 50 days before the victims were rescued on Friday, July 10.

The Senate Leader added that eight suspected terrorists were arrested during the operation, while several others were killed.

Three Personnel Killed, Soldier Injured

Bamidele identified the fallen personnel as Lieutenant F. A. Isaac of the Nigerian Army; Private Silas Musa of the 81 Battalion, Nigerian Army; and Sergeant Abena John Jerome of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said, “The military campaign against the terrorists led to the ultimate sacrifice of Lieutenant F. A. Isaac (N/20349), Nigerian Army; Private Silas Musa (23NA/84/4604), 81 Battalion, Nigerian Army; and Sergeant Abena John Jerome (F/No. 234511), Nigeria Police Force.”

He added that Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain of the 81 Battalion sustained injuries during the rescue mission.

“Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain (16NA/75/6430), 81 Battalion, Nigerian Army, sustained injuries in the course of the operation,” he said.

The Senate Leader also acknowledged that one of the abducted teachers died while the victims were still in captivity.

He, however, described the recovery of the remaining pupils and teachers without additional casualties as a significant security achievement.

“Although one of the abducted teachers sadly lost his life during the period of captivity, the successful rescue of the remaining victims without further tragic consequences remains a remarkable achievement worthy of national recognition,” Bamidele said.

He added that the operation had renewed confidence among parents, school communities and other Nigerians.

“The successful operation has restored hope and confidence among Nigerians, particularly parents and school communities, while sending an unmistakable message that the Federal Government remains resolute in ensuring that criminal elements have no safe haven anywhere within the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Fatai Buhari, who seconded the motion, described the day of the abduction as a “Black Friday” in his senatorial district.

He said the victims’ families endured 56 days of anxiety before the rescue operation was completed.

“It had been 56 days of agony until the victims were rescued,” Buhari said.

The senator disclosed that he visited the rescued pupils and teachers at the hospital shortly after they regained their freedom.

“One of the children was on oxygen while others were on drips, but within 24 hours, all of them were already on their feet,” he added.

Senate Seeks Intensified Operations

In its resolutions, the Senate urged the Federal Government to sustain and intensify military and intelligence operations against terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and other criminal groups across the country.

It called for the provision of modern equipment, advanced surveillance technology, improved intelligence capabilities and adequate logistics for security agencies.

The lawmakers also demanded enhanced welfare packages for military personnel, police officers and other operatives involved in counter-terrorism operations.

The Senate urged the government “to ensure the prompt payment of all statutory death benefits, insurance claims, pensions and other welfare entitlements due to the families of the fallen heroes, and to continue strengthening the welfare, training, equipment and operational capacity of members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.”

It further appealed to Nigerians to support security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence while cooperating with ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities.

The chamber observed a tribute to the fallen personnel and commended the security agencies involved in the operation.