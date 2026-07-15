Former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, has defended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, following a call for the United Nations to investigate the kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Orire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that while Makinde’s demand has generated controversy within political elites and the presidency, Abati, speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, said similar international interventions had occurred in Nigeria in the past.

Abati cited previous cases involving the Chibok and Kankara school abductions, which, according to him, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women set up a committee to examine the incident.

He added that the UN Committee on Human Rights also looked into the Kankara school abduction, stressing that such interventions reflect the international community’s concern for humanitarian issues.

Abati also recalled how prominent figures in the then-opposition strongly criticised President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration over insecurity.

According to the veteran journalist, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed, who was then the spokesperson of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), wrote a special letter to the International Criminal Court demanding that Jonathan be apprehended for crimes against humanity.

Abati also claimed that President Bola Tinubu, then governor of Lagos State, publicly declared that Jonathan’s government had failed.

He said, “It’s not true that the United Nations has never been involved in situation like this. When Chibok happened, I was in government at the time.

“The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, CIDA, at the United Nations, set up a committee to look into this.

“When Kankara, I think there was a place called Kankara, you know, where there was an incident of over 200 pupils were abducted, the UN Committee on Human Rights also set up a committee to look into the matter, which is a reminder that we’re part of a common humanity.

“UN has its own purposes. When somebody exports Nigerian politics and differences abroad, that’s when we say there is politicization.

“Now, let me remind everyone that when Baga happened, Alhaji Lai Mohammed writing for the ACN then, which was a party of the present president, they gave me hell at the time.

“In fact, Lai Mohammed wrote specifically that President Goodluck Jonathan should be apprehended by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. President Tinubu, governor, as he then was, also came out and said that the Jonathan government has failed.

“So, what is good for the goose is good for the gander. When they were outside the presidency, they said exactly the same thing.

“But what we’re saying is that human lives are more important than the petty politics or the presidential ambition of political gladiators.”