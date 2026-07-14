Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati, has accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of suggesting that President Bola Tinubu personally staged the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers rescued from terrorists in the state.

Naija News recalls that Makinde had, during a recent interview, insinuated that the abduction of pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area of the state was connected to his political ambition.

Makinde alleged that the school abduction occurred just a few hours after he declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

However, Abati, during an interview on the Arise Television ‘Morning Show’, said that Makinde’s political ambition has nothing to do with the security bedevilling the state.

Abati said it is totally irrelevant and delusional for Makinde to assume the kidnapping was connected to his ambition.

He added that Makinde’s presidential ambition poses no threat to Tinubu’s.

He said, “It’s not good on the part of Governor Makinde to think that the rescue of the children has anything to do with his political ambition.

“His political ambition is totally irrelevant to this subject. It is not important enough, and it is delusional for him to say, “Oh, because he declared for the presidency today, then the following day, children were abducted in Oyo State. What exactly is he trying to say?

“He should be clear with his communication, because what he is suggesting is something that doesn’t make sense anyhow. Because he’s trying to suggest that the APC government, or President Bola Tinubu personally staged the abduction, because he wants to be president.

“I don’t think Governor Makinde’s presidential ambition poses any threat to President Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.”