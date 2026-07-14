UN: Nigeria’s Envoy Faults Makinde’s Call For Probe Of Oyo Abduction

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has criticised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over his request for a UN-led investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim argued that the United Nations does not ordinarily interfere in the domestic security affairs of sovereign member states, insisting that incidents such as the Oriire school abduction fall within the responsibility of Nigerian authorities.

He made the remarks in a statement released by his media office in New York.

The envoy said issues relating to internal security were primarily the responsibility of federal and state governments, as well as the country’s security agencies.

According to him, the global body is not empowered to investigate every domestic security incident recorded in its member countries.

Ibrahim consequently advised Makinde to concentrate on strengthening security across Oyo State and providing support for those affected by the abduction rather than seeking the intervention of the UN.

He maintained that the state government should work more closely with security agencies to prevent a recurrence and protect vulnerable schools.

While congratulating the rescued pupils, teachers and security agencies involved in the operation, Ibrahim urged Makinde to publicly apologise to the victims.

He said such an apology would demonstrate empathy, responsibility and accountability following the security breach.

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs also called on the Oyo State Government to support the families of teachers who might have died as a result of the incident.

He said affected families should not be abandoned after the rescue of the surviving victims.

Ibrahim described security as a shared responsibility and urged state governments to increase investment in preventive measures.

He called for improved cooperation between sub-national governments and security agencies, better intelligence gathering and stronger protection for schools.

The envoy, who chairs the UN Fifth Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Matters, said creating safe learning environments must remain a major priority for governments at all levels.

He argued that authorities should focus on measures capable of preventing attacks rather than waiting until children and teachers are abducted before responding.

Makinde Seeks Independent Investigation

Makinde had on Monday called on the United Nations and international human rights organisations to investigate the May 15 abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The governor made the request after receiving the rescued victims at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

He said the circumstances surrounding the incident required an independent investigation that went beyond Nigeria’s domestic institutions.

According to Makinde, the proposed international probe was not intended to undermine local authorities.

He said it would help establish the facts, strengthen public confidence in the investigation and ensure that anyone found culpable was held accountable.