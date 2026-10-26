With Constitutional Amendment, I May Return As Governor – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed interest in returning to the position of a governor.

Naija News reports that he made this known during the inauguration of PBAT Door-To-Door Movement’s office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Akpabio said a constitutional amendment could give him another chance to become a governor.

He made the comment while talking about the money governors receive today compared with what political officeholders received in the past.

The Senate President compared the financial benefits available to governors now with what he enjoyed when he was the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor said that governors now receive far more money than lawmakers used to receive in previous years.

According to him, the amount of money available to governors has increased considerably, making the position more attractive than it was when he occupied the office.

He said: “Governors are receiving 5 times of the money that we used to receive. I wish I’m a Governor now, maybe with the constitutional amendment I might still come back.”

In other news, political commentator Jake Epelle has criticized Senate President Godswill Akpabio over his continued hold on the leadership of the Nigerian Senate.

Epelle said political leaders must understand that public offices are held under established democratic principles and that no individual should assume they have a permanent right to remain in a particular position.

Epelle in an interview on Channels TV questioned the actions of Akpabio and his supporters, insisting that leadership positions in the legislature should be determined by the rules guiding the National Assembly.

He argued that the office of Senate President was neither a family inheritance nor a position that could be retained solely through personal relationships and political influence.