Akpabio Sends Message To Governors Eyeing Other Political Positions

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has advised governors not to abandon their people as they pursue political positions.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the request while speaking at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday.

Akpabio urged them to focus on completing their constitutionally guaranteed 8-year tenure.

He said, “For my brothers who are governors, I want you to know that you must not abandon your people.”

“I did eight years as a governor. And the constitution says you should do eight years. There’s no need for you to start eyeing another position that is not available.”

Akpabio, who served as governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, said his political success over the past 25 years had been driven by his commitment to the people.

“I have a lot of people from one of the states here, but you have to enjoy the truth. Take it from me, I have been in this business for over 25 years, and I always win. And why I always win is because I stand with people. Go and mend your clothes when they are not torn,” he said.

Some months ago, the Senate amended its rules to make only senators who have served at least eight years, equivalent to two consecutive terms, eligible to contest for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President.