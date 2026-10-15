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Akpabio Sends Message To Governors Eyeing Other Political Positions

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By Justina Otio
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Senate President Godswill Akpabio
Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Key Takeaways

  • Senate President Godswill Akpabio told serving governors to stop chasing other political offices and focus on completing their constitutionally guaranteed eight-year tenure.
  • Akpabio spoke on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa banquet hall during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, warning that some positions are not available.
  • Akpabio, who governed Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, spoke of 25 years in politics as the Senate earlier tightened rules for Senate leadership contests.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has advised governors not to abandon their people as they pursue political positions.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the request while speaking at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday.

Akpabio urged them to focus on completing their constitutionally guaranteed 8-year tenure.

He said, “For my brothers who are governors, I want you to know that you must not abandon your people.”

“I did eight years as a governor. And the constitution says you should do eight years. There’s no need for you to start eyeing another position that is not available.”

Akpabio, who served as governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, said his political success over the past 25 years had been driven by his commitment to the people.

“I have a lot of people from one of the states here, but you have to enjoy the truth. Take it from me, I have been in this business for over 25 years, and I always win. And why I always win is because I stand with people. Go and mend your clothes when they are not torn,” he said.

Some months ago, the Senate amended its rules to make only senators who have served at least eight years, equivalent to two consecutive terms, eligible to contest for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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