Tinubu’s Rainbow Coalition On Course – Akpabio, Bamidele

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, have hailed the makeup of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election as historic.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers said it shows a broad-based political alliance is being built ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The two senators spoke on the floor of the chamber on Wednesday as the Senate moved to suspend plenary to enable members to attend the council’s inauguration.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said bringing together leaders from different political parties would encourage inclusive governance and boost the ruling party’s preparations for the polls.

According to him, the development proves that a broad coalition is emerging as the 2027 presidential campaign nears.

“My point, Mr President, is that in this country, in the best interests of the Nigerian people, a rainbow coalition indeed is on the move and very much on course,” he said.

The Senate Leader noted that the council had drawn in politicians from outside the APC, describing the arrangement as a chance to bring varied perspectives into the campaign.

He listed them as Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance; Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Bamidele explained that Soludo and Adeleke were named coordinators for their respective states, while Wike would oversee the campaign in the FCT and Rivers State.

He urged that the campaign be driven by ideas and democratic ideals rather than partisan divisions.

“We will proceed out of this chamber as members of the ruling party, accompanied by our colleagues, to go to the presidential campaign council.

“We look forward to a campaign that will really celebrate ideas and celebrate our democracy. I really congratulate you, Mr President,” he added.

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro, who represents Benue South, seconded the motion for adjournment.

Responding, Akpabio described the council as a rare occurrence in the country’s democratic journey since the return to civil rule in 1999.

He said the council’s presence of politicians from different parties reflected a style of governance anchored in unity and collaboration.

“This is not just an inclusive government in terms of infrastructure, revenue allocation and reforms. It is also an inclusive government in terms of unity of purpose in democracy,” the Senate President said.

He added that the council’s composition signalled that Tinubu’s second-term bid would be built on national unity.

“What we are going to witness is evidence that his second term is going to be a unity government, just like his campaign council is a unity campaign council made up of almost all the political parties in the country,” he stated.

Akpabio, however, declined to predict the outcome of the 2027 election, though he expressed confidence in the alliance’s importance.

He congratulated the President, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and leaders of the other parties involved.

The Senate President also welcomed Soludo, Adeleke and Wike into the council, maintaining that a person’s contribution to governance should not be judged by party membership alone.

Speaking on Soludo, a professor and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Akpabio said he was optimistic that the Anambra governor would bring fresh ideas to move the country forward.

“I can imagine how even a professor and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Soludo, will add his ideas to the next administration so that Nigeria will be better. This is the way Nigeria should be,” he said.