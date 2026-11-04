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Why I Chose To Give Constituents Cash Instead Of Sewing Machines – Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

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By Justina Otio
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Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Key Takeaways

  • Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan defended giving constituents cash instead of business equipment, saying beneficiaries preferred direct financial support for their businesses.
  • Akpoti-Uduaghan said some beneficiaries of previous empowerment programmes sold sewing machines she provided to boost their businesses or pay rent.
  • Beneficiaries reportedly received grants ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦5 million, depending on their business needs, with some receiving funds through bank transfers.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has addressed her decision to publicly distribute millions of naira in cash to constituents during an empowerment programme in Kogi.

Naija News understands that Akpoti-Uduaghan came under criticism on social media after images and videos of the cash distribution at an event marking her third anniversary in the 10th National Assembly circulated online.

However, speaking via a statement on Wednesday from her media aide, Mike Idoko, the lawmaker said she had noticed that beneficiaries prefer direct financial assistance over business equipment.

She said previous empowerment exercises showed that some beneficiaries preferred cash because of immediate business needs.

According to her, “I have given out sewing machines to many, and at the end of the day, I realised they sold them to either boost their businesses or pay rent.

“So I have decided to give cash to those who requested support to start a business or add more stock. There are also those who will get ₦5m through transfer.”

The Senator noted that entrepreneurs face different operational realities, making direct cash assistance a practical way to address challenges ranging from business expansion and stock replenishment to acquiring essential production materials.

The cash empowerment programme, held as part of activities marking her third anniversary in office on November 2, 2026, covered small-scale entrepreneurs operating in agriculture, tailoring, content creation and manufacturing, among other sectors.

Beneficiaries reportedly received grants ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦5m, depending on their business needs; some received ₦2m, ₦3m and ₦4m, while others were given up to ₦5m through bank transfers.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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