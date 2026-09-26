Full List Of Children Of Ex-Presidents, Govs, Lawmaker Seeking NASS Seat

As political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections, the children of several former Nigerian presidents, governors and other prominent political figures are featuring among those seeking seats in the National Assembly.

According to The Nation, a review of candidates and politicians identified in recent reports shows that some already serve in the Senate or House of Representatives, while others seek to enter the National Assembly in the next election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, according to its published timetable.

Among those linked to the 2027 National Assembly contests are:

1. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan – Kogi

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, daughter of the late former House of Representatives member, Jimoh Abdul Akpoti, is the incumbent senator representing Kogi Central.

She is seeking another term in the Senate on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

2. Iyabo Obasanjo – Ogun

Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is seeking the Ogun Central senatorial seat on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

Her proposed return to elective politics places another member of a former president’s family in the 2027 National Assembly contest.

3. Yusuf Buhari – Katsina

Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been linked to the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency contest in Katsina State.

His reported involvement adds another former presidential family to the list of political families featuring in the 2027 legislative elections.

4. Bello El-Rufai – Kaduna

Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, currently represents the Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He is among the politicians featuring in the 2027 National Assembly contests.

5. Chinedum Orji – Abia

Chinedum Orji, son of former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji, is contesting the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

6. Adamu Atiku – Adamawa

Adamu Atiku, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, is among those linked to the 2027 National Assembly race in Adamawa State.

Reports have also linked him to the Adamawa South senatorial contest.

7. Blessing Onuh – Benue

Blessing Onuh, daughter of former Senate President David Mark, currently represents the Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

She is seeking another term in the 2027 election.

8. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu – Delta

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori, represents the Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

She is also involved in the 2027 electoral contest.

9. Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion – Edo

Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion, daughter of businessman and politician Gabriel Igbinedion, is associated with the Ovia North-East/Ovia South-West Federal Constituency in Edo State.

She has emerged as a candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election.

10. Olumide Osoba – Ogun

Olumide Osoba, son of former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, represents the Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He is among the children of prominent political figures seeking National Assembly seats in 2027.

11. Adegboyega Adefarati – Ondo

Adegboyega Adefarati, son of the late former Ondo State Governor Adebayo Adefarati, represents the Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He is seeking another term in the 2027 election.

12. Olamiju Alao-Akala – Oyo

Olamiju Alao-Akala, son of the late former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, is linked to the Orire/Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South Federal Constituency contest in Oyo State.

His participation adds another child of a former governor to the list of politicians featuring in the 2027 National Assembly contests.