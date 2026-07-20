Asking Me To Refund Your Campaign Fee Is Insulting – Yayi Blasts Iyabo Obasanjo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State for the 2027 election, Solomon Adeola, has alleged that a former party governorship aspirant, Iyabo Obasanjo, left the party because he failed to refund the expenses incurred during her campaign.

Naija News reports that Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, made the allegation in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Odunaro.

Adeola stated that he considered the alleged demand unreasonable and argued that it suggested that Obasanjo and members of the opposition were motivated by personal interests rather than a genuine desire to serve Ogun State.

The Senator, who chairs the Senate committee on Appropriations, made the remarks while addressing members of the Council of Iyalajes and Babaalajes (market leaders) in Remoland at his senatorial office in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area, over the weekend.

The senator reportedly told the market leaders that Obasanjo’s demand was not only personally insulting but also suggested that her return to the 2027 governorship race earlier this year, after about 15 years away from active politics, was driven by an investment motive rather than a genuine desire to serve the people.

Adeola said, “Their intention is driven by personal interest and not the interest of Ogun State. Their intention is clear. They don’t mean well for our dear state. They are bitter. They are looking for the state purse.

“One of them said I offended her. She said I reneged on promises. She said she joined the governorship race and failed, and wanted me to refund her expenses, that I should refund her dollars and naira. Did I ask her to join the governorship race?”

The APC governorship candidate said he visited Obasanjo as part of his consultation and reconciliation efforts with party members, adding that he believed she was a respected indigene of Ogun State who genuinely wanted to govern the state, but later concluded that her interest was driven by personal gain.

Adeola said, “Asking me to refund you or pay back what you have expended on this electioneering campaign is insulting to me. Now you have left the party. You left the party not because the party wronged you. You left the party because you were offered money.

“You are not a party person. You just want to cash in, and you are being paid. You don’t mean well for Ogun State. They are there in their numbers looking for the purse of Ogun State.”

The senator told the market leaders that after failing to secure what she wanted from him and the APC, Obasanjo turned to the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, to pursue similar personal benefits.

He added that he would disclose more details at the appropriate time, saying his remarks and Obasanjo’s statements had exposed what he described as her political dishonesty.