Ajayi Quits Ogun SUBEB To Head Iyabo Obasanjo’s 2027 Senate Campaign

A former Chairman of Abeokuta South Local Government, Abiodun Ajayi, has resigned his appointment as Permanent Member III of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Ajayi’s resignation comes as he takes up a fresh political responsibility as the Director-General of Senator Iyabo Obasanjo’s campaign for the 2027 Ogun Central Senatorial election.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ogun Central Senatorial District in the 2027 election.

Ajayi announced his resignation in a letter dated August 31, 2026, addressed to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

In the letter, Ajayi expressed appreciation to the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve in his administration and contribute to the development of basic education in the state.

He explained that his decision was carefully considered and driven mainly by his new political responsibility.

Ajayi said he did not want to remain in office while having to juggle competing political interests and official responsibilities.

He added that voluntarily stepping down was the more honourable and responsible thing to do.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Ajayi confirmed that he had resigned from SUBEB but denied reports suggesting that the move was linked to plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I resigned my appointment with SUBEB about three days ago. I am grateful to the governor for giving me the opportunity to serve, but it is time for me to leave,” he said.

Ajayi further explained that he had previously served as Director-General of Obasanjo’s campaign when she sought the Ogun governorship ticket under the APC.

He said Obasanjo had now entrusted him with the responsibility of leading her 2027 Senate campaign.

“I was the DG of Iyabo Obasanjo during her gubernatorial ambition under APC, and she has equally appointed me to lead her Senate campaign.

“So, it is true that I have resigned my appointment with SUBEB, and I will be eternally grateful to Gov Dapo Abiodun for the honour to serve under his purposeful government,” Ajayi said.